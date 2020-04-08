French aircraft carrier returns to port amid possible coronavirus outbreak; countrywide deaths surpass 10,000 Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

A French aircraft carrier headed back to port Wednesday after dozens of sailors showed signs of possible coronavirus infections, France’s defense ministry announced, as the nation surpassed the grim milestone of 10,000 virus-related deaths. 👓 View full article

