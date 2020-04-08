Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Allen Garfield, elite ’70s character actor, dies at 80

Allen Garfield, elite ’70s character actor, dies at 80

Seattle Times Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Allen Garfield, the veteran character actor who was a vital player in classic 1970s films like “The Conversation” and “Nashville,” has died. He was 80. Garfield’s sister, Lois Goorwitz, said he died Tuesday in Los Angeles due to complications from COVID-19. Garfield had been a resident at the Motion Picture Television […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ChrisSommerTX

Chris Sommer KRLD Allen Garfield, elite ’70s character actor, dies at 80 https://t.co/SyJALDiMWs 4 minutes ago

NewsChannel10

KFDA NewsChannel10 Garfield's sister, Lois Goorwitz, said he died Tuesday in Los Angeles due to complications from COVID-19 https://t.co/2B0qy0nUlX 5 minutes ago

KALBtv5

KALB News Channel 5 Allen Garfield, the veteran character actor who was a vital player in classic 1970s films like “The Conversation” a… https://t.co/IZU2CVVaTe 6 minutes ago

ceolaclacb

Ceola Clacher "Allen Garfield, Elite '70s Character Actor, Dies at 80" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/M4CxDY5c1s 11 minutes ago

LasVegas_NV_USA

Las Vegas News Allen Garfield, elite '70s character actor, dies at 80 https://t.co/y0LLf6ZhQ3 https://t.co/wrgqcLZZi7 12 minutes ago

Hawthe

GGeo RT @mysuncoast: Rest In Peace! He was 80 years old. https://t.co/BQyBWAqaMV 12 minutes ago

KSEE24

KSEE24 News Allen Garfield, the veteran character actor who was a vital player in classic 1970s films like “The Conversation” a… https://t.co/9IOinSdK8L 14 minutes ago

ValeriaPope1961

Valeria Pope RT @LasVegasSun: Allen Garfield, elite ‘70s character actor, dies at 80 https://t.co/DKlrNd50sv 15 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.