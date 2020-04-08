NEW YORK (AP) — Allen Garfield, the veteran character actor who was a vital player in classic 1970s films like “The Conversation” and “Nashville,” has died. He was 80. Garfield’s sister, Lois Goorwitz, said he died Tuesday in Los Angeles due to complications from COVID-19. Garfield had been a resident at the Motion Picture Television […]

You Might Like

Tweets about this Chris Sommer KRLD Allen Garfield, elite ’70s character actor, dies at 80 https://t.co/SyJALDiMWs 4 minutes ago KFDA NewsChannel10 Garfield's sister, Lois Goorwitz, said he died Tuesday in Los Angeles due to complications from COVID-19 https://t.co/2B0qy0nUlX 5 minutes ago KALB News Channel 5 Allen Garfield, the veteran character actor who was a vital player in classic 1970s films like “The Conversation” a… https://t.co/IZU2CVVaTe 6 minutes ago Ceola Clacher "Allen Garfield, Elite '70s Character Actor, Dies at 80" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/M4CxDY5c1s 11 minutes ago Las Vegas News Allen Garfield, elite '70s character actor, dies at 80 https://t.co/y0LLf6ZhQ3 https://t.co/wrgqcLZZi7 12 minutes ago GGeo RT @mysuncoast: Rest In Peace! He was 80 years old. https://t.co/BQyBWAqaMV 12 minutes ago KSEE24 News Allen Garfield, the veteran character actor who was a vital player in classic 1970s films like “The Conversation” a… https://t.co/9IOinSdK8L 14 minutes ago Valeria Pope RT @LasVegasSun: Allen Garfield, elite ‘70s character actor, dies at 80 https://t.co/DKlrNd50sv 15 minutes ago