Video shows 'pink' supermoon rising over U.S. bridge

CTV News Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
An especially 'pink' supermoon was captured rising over a bridge in New York on Tuesday. Despite its vivid hue in the video, York University astronomy and physics professor Paul Delaney explains this isn't the reason why it's called the 'pink' supermoon.
Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me - Published
News video: Super Pink Moon will be the biggest full moon of 2020

Super Pink Moon will be the biggest full moon of 2020 00:59

 According to NASA, the moon will reach its closest point to our planet in 2020 on April 7, getting as close as 356,907 kilometers from Earth.

