Syria Used Chemical Weapons 3 Times in One Week, Watchdog Says

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
An investigative team from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons accused the Syrian government of launching three chemical attacks on one village in 2017.
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: New UN report blames Syria government for 2017 chemical attacks

New UN report blames Syria government for 2017 chemical attacks 04:15

 A report just released by the United Nations's chemical weapons watchdog blames Syria's government airforce for sarin and chlorine attacks perpetrated in 2017.

