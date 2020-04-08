Ford says Ontario needs to begin testing 'everyone possible' for COVID-19 Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province needs to start testing "everyone possible" for COVID-19 now that Ontario has the capacity to test as many as 13,000 people per day. 👓 View full article

