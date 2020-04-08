Global  

Dick's Sporting Goods Furloughing 'Significant Number' Of Employees

Newsy Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
Dick's Sporting Goods Furloughing 'Significant Number' Of EmployeesWatch VideoDick's Sporting Goods is the latest retailer to furlough "a significant number" of its employees due to the coronavirus pandemic.

CNN reports the retailer announced the news in a regulatory filing Tuesday. It said, "As the impact of this virus continues to grow, it is increasingly evident that our stores are...
