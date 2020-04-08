Dick's Sporting Goods Furloughing 'Significant Number' Of Employees

You Might Like

Tweets about this KNOE 8 News Dick’s Sporting Goods is finding it impossible to function without any sports, so the big box retailer says it is f… https://t.co/ApF16gjU1D 17 seconds ago j munson RT @wave3news: JUST IN: Dick’s Sporting Goods is furloughing most of its 40,000 employees. https://t.co/QihaVUf7fF 26 seconds ago Ammosexual Deetz RT @7777MYNAME: CNN: Dick's Sporting Goods is furloughing most of its 40000 employees. https://t.co/Zrb954CV3z via @GoogleNews 19 minutes ago ECU Professor 🏴‍☠️ RT @WITN: Dick’s Sporting Goods is finding it impossible to function without any sports, so the big box retailer says it is furloughing mos… 28 minutes ago WITN Headlines Dick’s Sporting Goods is finding it impossible to function without any sports, so the big box retailer says it is f… https://t.co/pCaraAPity 29 minutes ago mikki RT @WJHG_TV: Dick’s Sporting Goods is finding it impossible to function without any sports, so the big box retailer says it is furloughing… 32 minutes ago KAPP-KVEW Dick’s said that because of the coronavirus, it’s “increasingly evident” that its more than 800 stores aren’t going… https://t.co/bjj6sKzGXx 35 minutes ago FLORIDAGIRL CNN: Dick's Sporting Goods is furloughing most of its 40000 employees. https://t.co/Zrb954CV3z via @GoogleNews 37 minutes ago