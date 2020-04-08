Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Linda Tripp, whose taped calls with Monica Lewinsky led to Clinton impeachment, dies at 70

Linda Tripp, whose taped calls with Monica Lewinsky led to Clinton impeachment, dies at 70

Seattle Times Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
Linda Tripp was praised as a whistleblower by some for calling out presidential misbehavior with an intern in the Oval Office, and was vilified by others as a snitch who betrayed her friendship with Monica Lewinsky in an effort to bring down a president.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published
News video: Linda Tripp, Key Figure In Clinton Impeachment, Dies At 70

Linda Tripp, Key Figure In Clinton Impeachment, Dies At 70 00:30

 Linda Tripp, whose secretly recorded conversations with White House intern Monica Lewinsky led to the 1998 impeachment of President Bill Clinton, died Wednesday at age 70.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

el_suraj

EL-SURAJ RT @CNN: Linda Tripp, whose taped conversations with Monica Lewinsky became a key part of President Clinton's impeachment, has died https:/… 2 minutes ago

MatthewBusta

♚Matthew Bustamante♚ RT @cnnbrk: Linda Tripp, whose taped conversations with Monica Lewinsky became a key part of President Clinton's impeachment, has died htt… 4 minutes ago

benpershing

Ben Pershing Linda Tripp, key figure in Clinton and Lewinsky White House scandal, dies at 70 https://t.co/6tUwQ1lZlj 7 minutes ago

clairenoland

Claire Noland Great job, as usual, by ⁦⁦@MattSchudel⁩ , reminding us of recent history: Linda Tripp, key figure in Clinton and Le… https://t.co/ZMXuqEjYji 7 minutes ago

TandemComm

Tandem Comm RT @CNNPolitics: Linda Tripp, whose taped conversations with Monica Lewinsky became a key part of President Clinton's impeachment, has died… 12 minutes ago

MyScarletFelony

🌹Katherine Denise🌹 RT @nwayne66: Linda Tripp, whose taped calls with Monica Lewinsky led to Bill Clinton investigation, dies at 70 https://t.co/aV6oqmYDpz 12 minutes ago

PittsburghPG

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Linda Tripp, whose taped calls with Monica Lewinsky led to Clinton investigation, dies at 70 https://t.co/XhvYpvLP54 14 minutes ago

nofixedabode

Gerald Dearing ن RT @SFGate: Linda Tripp, key figure in Lewinsky scandal, dies at 70 https://t.co/cebu9NKsxT https://t.co/OQ18egXF7j 19 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.