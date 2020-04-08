Global  

Global Coronavirus Cases Top 1.5 Million; US Infections Nears Third Of COVID-19 Total

Eurasia Review Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
Confirmed cases of Covid-19 ticked to just over one and a half million worldwide on Wednesday, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University, with the death toll now standing at over 87,000.

Worldwide cases of the coronavirus now stand at 1,500,830, according to latest data collected by John Hopkins...
