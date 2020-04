Linda Tripp, who exposed Clinton-Lewinsky sex scandal, dead from cancer at 70 Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Linda Tripp, the Pentagon publicist whose secret recordings of Monica Lewinsky talking about sex with president Bill Clinton led to the his impeachment, died Wednesday at 70. Her… πŸ‘“ View full article

