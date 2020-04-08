Linda Tripp, who exposed Clinton-Lewinsky sex scandal, dead from cancer at 70 Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Linda Tripp, the Pentagon publicist whose secret recordings of Monica Lewinsky talking about sex with president Bill Clinton led to the his impeachment, died Wednesday at 70. Her… 👓 View full article

Tweets about this ❌FRAN❌ RT @RealJamesWoods: Linda Tripp exposed the tip of the iceberg of Clinton corruption, the depths of which are still unfathomed. This was a… 13 seconds ago Julie Peterson RT @STcom: Linda Tripp, who exposed Clinton-Lewinsky***scandal, dead from cancer https://t.co/wtCa6ltAPL 16 seconds ago