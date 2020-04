Trump’s Claims on IG, Wisconsin Election Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ( 5 days ago )

At the White House coronavirus task force press briefing on April 7, President Donald Trump distorted the facts about the person he dismissed as the chief watchdog for spending under the new pandemic relief legislation and the Wisconsin election, which took place as scheduled despite the coronavirus outbreak.



The post Trump’s Claims on IG, Wisconsin Election appeared first on FactCheck.org. At the White House coronavirus task force press briefing on April 7, President Donald Trump distorted the facts about the person he dismissed as the chief watchdog for spending under the new pandemic relief legislation and the Wisconsin election, which took place as scheduled despite the coronavirus outbreak.The post Trump’s Claims on IG, Wisconsin Election appeared first on FactCheck.org. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Buddy Dek Trump's Claims on IG, Wisconsin Election https://t.co/qmRWbIR2xG via @factcheckdotorg 12 hours ago Carlton Phelps RT @factcheckdotorg: President Trump distorted the facts about the Wisconsin election, which took place as scheduled despite the coronaviru… 15 hours ago K Webb “... Trump distorted the facts about the person he dismissed as the chief watchdog...” https://t.co/VDLHWpfEhT 22 hours ago John Mortimer Trump's Claims on IG, Wisconsin Election - https://t.co/KUG3ekUvdk https://t.co/1JDRtuv8tc 2 days ago Aurelie Ward Trump's Claims on IG, Wisconsin Election https://t.co/GGX1PJko03 via @factcheckdotorg 2 days ago pete viesca Trump's Claims on IG, Wisconsin Election https://t.co/0uS0zbM97U via @factcheckdotorg 2 days ago Liberalinsc Trump's Claims on IG, Wisconsin Election https://t.co/D9HxaPbFYX via @factcheckdotorg 2 days ago Robert Golden Trump's Claims on IG, Wisconsin Election https://t.co/ZSTutAorQr via @factcheckdotorg 2 days ago