Long-Term Ventilator Use For COVID-19 Can Be Damaging

Newsy Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
Long-Term Ventilator Use For COVID-19 Can Be DamagingWatch VideoFor the severely sick, ventilators can be the difference between life and death, but they can come with some harmful impacts. 

"The longer amount of time the patients are on a ventilator that reflects that their lungs are very slow to heal from COVID-19," Dr. Ben Singer, pulmonary and critical care specialist at...
