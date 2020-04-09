Global  

Calgary to be a focus of expanded COVID-19 testing

CTV News Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
Of the 1,423 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alberta, 860 have been in the Calgary Zone so far. Twenty patients have died of the illness in the same region.
