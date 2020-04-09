Race for the White House: Election battle likely to be among the nastiest in history

Thursday, 9 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

The stage is set for November.Barring unforeseen disaster, Joe Biden will represent the Democratic Party against United States President Donald Trump, the former Vice-President's place on the general election ballot cemented by... The stage is set for November.Barring unforeseen disaster, Joe Biden will represent the Democratic Party against United States President Donald Trump, the former Vice-President's place on the general election ballot cemented by... 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: Wochit - Published 8 hours ago Sanders Out Of Election Race, Setting Up Biden 00:33 WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Bernie Sanders, a democratic socialist whose progressive agenda pushed the Democratic Party sharply to the left, ended his White House campaign on Wednesday, clearing the way for a Nov. 3 election battle between former Vice President Joe Biden and Republican President Donald...