Clinton sex scandal whistleblower Linda Tripp dies at age 70 - reports

Linda Tripp, the former U.S. civil servant whose secretly taped telephone conversations with a former White House intern documented the sex scandal that led to then-President Bill Clinton's 1998 impeachment, died on Wednesday at age 70.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Richieg1166 ⭐⭐⭐ RT @RealJamesWoods: Linda Tripp exposed the tip of the iceberg of Clinton corruption, the depths of which are still unfathomed. This was a… 5 seconds ago furloughed peanut bandit RT @DailyMail: EXCLUSIVE: Linda Tripp, the Clinton***scandal whistleblower, is dead at age 70 https://t.co/fpFFtgkUZx https://t.co/tGYHbA… 42 seconds ago AGUSTIN FLORES GOMEZ Linda Tripp, whistleblower in Clinton-Lewinsky***scandal, dead at 70 https://t.co/f5WyxNzsti via @nypost 47 seconds ago Brandon Sidhu RT @Breaking911: Linda Tripp, whistleblower in the Clinton-Lewinsky***scandal, dead at 70 51 seconds ago Katherine Trotter RT @darhar981: Linda Tripp, whose secret conversations with former White House intern Monica Lewinsky led to the impeachment of President B… 1 minute ago Raissa Devereux Linda Tripp, the whistleblower in the Clinton-Lewinsky***scandal, has died https://t.co/qqR4agfNUr 1 minute ago