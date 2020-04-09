Global  

Coronavirus COVID-19: British PM Boris Johnson 'seems to be doing better', says US President Donald Trump

Zee News Thursday, 9 April 2020
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (April 8) said that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was admitted to intensive care unit after getting infected by coronavirus COVID-19, seems to be doing better. 
Coronavirus: UK PM Boris Johnson moved to intensive care as symptoms worsen | Oneindia News

Coronavirus: UK PM Boris Johnson moved to intensive care as symptoms worsen | Oneindia News 01:31

 AS THE BATTLES AGAINST CORONAVIRUS RAGES ON, TENSION MOUNTS FOR UK AS PRIME MINISTER BORIS JOHNSON AS 10 DAYS AFTER TESTING POSITIVE, HE HAS BEEN SHIFTED TO THE ICU IN THE HOSPITAL AFTER HIS CORONAVIRUS SYMPTOMS WORSENED. JOHNSON WAS GIVEN OXYGEN LATE ON MONDAY AFTERNOON, BEFORE BEING TAKEN TO...

