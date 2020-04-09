Global  

Global coronavirus cases top 1.5 million

IndiaTimes Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
More than 1.5 million cases of the novel coronavirus have been registered worldwide, according to a tally compiled by AFP at 0530 GMT Thursday from official sources.
