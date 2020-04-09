Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Viral Video: Bizarre black creature resembling Marvel's Venom baffles Twitter

Viral Video: Bizarre black creature resembling Marvel's Venom baffles Twitter

Mid-Day Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
A viral video of a mysterious black creature writhing on a rock surface has confused the netizens and divided the internet. Look at its appearance, netizens were almost convinced that the popular villain from the Marvel Comics, Venom seen in films Spiderman-3 and Venom, has landed on the Earth.

In the 14-second long video...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

madhanvinayak

manoj RT @behindwoods: #WATCH : Mysterious Black Creature Leaves Twitter Confused; #VIDEO Has 19.5 Million Views!  https://t.co/B32HHPZuNF #Vir… 5 hours ago

behindwoods

Behindwoods #WATCH : Mysterious Black Creature Leaves Twitter Confused; #VIDEO Has 19.5 Million Views! … https://t.co/DZgIFtRjp6 5 hours ago

CatalystEprises

Catalyst Enterprises Viral Video Of Bizarre Black Creature Has Millions Confused https://t.co/1OKDI0mQVQ 5 hours ago

PMukeshHereNow

P Mukesh NDTV News: Viral Video Of Bizarre Black Creature Has Millions Confused. https://t.co/fxs1bMzbg5 via @GoogleNews 6 hours ago

latestly

LatestLY Video of a mysterious creature shared by @sunnyarkade is reminding people of #Venom. But know more about what is it… https://t.co/5EDQy5qlmY 7 hours ago

vmidee

Dnews Viral Video Of Bizarre Black Creature Has Millions Confused https://t.co/wKJugp4Z7A https://t.co/uFOawlmKF1 11 hours ago

ndtvfeed

NDTV News feed Viral Video Of Bizarre Black Creature Has Millions Confused https://t.co/RXQaNDBNyr 11 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.