Viral Video: Bizarre black creature resembling Marvel's Venom baffles Twitter Thursday, 9 April 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

A viral video of a mysterious black creature writhing on a rock surface has confused the netizens and divided the internet. Look at its appearance, netizens were almost convinced that the popular villain from the Marvel Comics, Venom seen in films Spiderman-3 and Venom, has landed on the Earth.



In the 14-second long video... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this manoj RT @behindwoods: #WATCH : Mysterious Black Creature Leaves Twitter Confused; #VIDEO Has 19.5 Million Views! https://t.co/B32HHPZuNF #Vir… 5 hours ago Behindwoods #WATCH : Mysterious Black Creature Leaves Twitter Confused; #VIDEO Has 19.5 Million Views! … https://t.co/DZgIFtRjp6 5 hours ago Catalyst Enterprises Viral Video Of Bizarre Black Creature Has Millions Confused https://t.co/1OKDI0mQVQ 5 hours ago P Mukesh NDTV News: Viral Video Of Bizarre Black Creature Has Millions Confused. https://t.co/fxs1bMzbg5 via @GoogleNews 6 hours ago LatestLY Video of a mysterious creature shared by @sunnyarkade is reminding people of #Venom. But know more about what is it… https://t.co/5EDQy5qlmY 7 hours ago Dnews Viral Video Of Bizarre Black Creature Has Millions Confused https://t.co/wKJugp4Z7A https://t.co/uFOawlmKF1 11 hours ago NDTV News feed Viral Video Of Bizarre Black Creature Has Millions Confused https://t.co/RXQaNDBNyr 11 hours ago