China reclassifies dogs as pets, not livestock, in post-virus regulatory push

Reuters Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
China has drawn up new guidelines to reclassify dogs as pets rather than livestock, the agriculture ministry said, part of a response to the coronavirus outbreak that the Humane Society called a potential "game changer" in animal welfare.
