More than one million job losses in March: StatCan Thursday, 9 April 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

More than one million Canadians lost their jobs in the month of March, Statistics Canada is reporting. The unemployment rate has also climbed to 7.8 per cent, up from 5.6 per cent in February. 👓 View full article

0

