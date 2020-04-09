Global  

VIRUS DIARY: `The most Passover of Passovers I’ve ever had’

Seattle Times Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Every year, it’s the same. I return to my childhood home in Phoenix for Passover, my favorite holiday, with my parents, sisters and our family friends, the Zvidas. For a quarter century, the Arbel-Zvida Seder has been my constant. This year is different. We are all isolated, the dread of death […]
