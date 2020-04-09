Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > News24.com | Your weather update | Partly cloudy and warm Good Friday ahead

News24.com | Your weather update | Partly cloudy and warm Good Friday ahead

News24 Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
The South African Weather Service forecasts a partly cloudy and warm day across the country on what will be a different Easter Friday with the country's lockdown still in place.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Published
News video: Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast 02:08

 There is a chance of a few sprinkles or isolated rain showers today with temperatures climbing into the mid 50s away from the lake. Temperatures on Tuesday will be strongly dependent on how far north a warm front lifts. Some data has backed off the 60s, while some are still showing mid and upper 60s...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.