Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > COVID-19: Genetic Network Analysis Provides ‘Snapshot’ Of Pandemic Origins

COVID-19: Genetic Network Analysis Provides ‘Snapshot’ Of Pandemic Origins

Eurasia Review Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
Researchers from Cambridge, UK, and Germany have reconstructed the early “evolutionary paths” of COVID-19 in humans – as infection spread from Wuhan out to Europe and North America – using genetic network techniques.

By analysing the first 160 complete virus genomes to be sequenced from human patients, the scientists...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NFe065

NaFe065 RT @SaskiaPopescu: COVID-19: Genetic network analysis provides 'snapshot' of pandemic origins https://t.co/dgJFTIn9P1 via @Cambridge_Uni @E… 11 minutes ago

SaskiaPopescu

Dr. Saskia Popescu COVID-19: Genetic network analysis provides 'snapshot' of pandemic origins https://t.co/dgJFTIn9P1 via @Cambridge_Uni @EurekAlert 13 minutes ago

EurasiaReview

Eurasia Review COVID-19: Genetic Network Analysis Provides ‘Snapshot’ Of Pandemic Origins https://t.co/kWp85X3aYb 30 minutes ago

EurasiaReview

Eurasia Review COVID-19: Genetic Network Analysis Provides ‘Snapshot’ Of Pandemic Origins https://t.co/ZQDPM2JGF7 https://t.co/YUxa1W6LpY 51 minutes ago

mlkunnath

Dr. Maria Lorna Kunnath, Ed.D Tracing the roots of COVID19 Virus. https://t.co/AB5lAEAftF 1 hour ago

Toffleresque

Toffleresque COVID-19: Genetic network analysis provides 'snapshot' of pandemic origins https://t.co/ca2SBMmCFb 2 hours ago

GyaaniGadha

Gyaani Gadha COVID-19: genetic network analysis provides ‘snapshot’ of pandemic origins: Study charts the “incipient supernova”… https://t.co/blv7UlN2Am 2 hours ago

RoyalVoxPost

The Royal Vox Post #COVID19: scientists performed a #phylogenetic network analysis of SARS-CoV-2 genomes and identified 3 central vari… https://t.co/GTx8Hf4sLq 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.