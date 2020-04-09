Global  

Video: The Science Behind Shifting COVID-19 Face Mask Advice

FactCheck.org Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
Video: The Science Behind Shifting COVID-19 Face Mask AdviceIn this video, we explore the existing research on face masks as tools to limit the spread of infectious diseases and explain why the CDC changed its stance on whether people who aren’t sick need to cover their faces.

The post Video: The Science Behind Shifting COVID-19 Face Mask Advice appeared first on FactCheck.org.
