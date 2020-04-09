Video: The Science Behind Shifting COVID-19 Face Mask Advice Thursday, 9 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

In this video, we explore the existing research on face masks as tools to limit the spread of infectious diseases and explain why the CDC changed its stance on whether people who aren’t sick need to cover their faces.



The post Video: The Science Behind Shifting COVID-19 Face Mask Advice appeared first on FactCheck.org. In this video, we explore the existing research on face masks as tools to limit the spread of infectious diseases and explain why the CDC changed its stance on whether people who aren’t sick need to cover their faces.The post Video: The Science Behind Shifting COVID-19 Face Mask Advice appeared first on FactCheck.org. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Buddy Dek Video: The Science Behind Shifting COVID-19 Face Mask Advice https://t.co/BYtV6dUnjZ via @factcheckdotorg 5 days ago 𝙹𝚘𝚎 𝚅𝚒𝚙𝚘𝚗𝚍 Factcheck fact checks the mask science. https://t.co/dIEQHNSIxm 5 days ago Robert Golden Video: The Science Behind Shifting COVID-19 Face Mask Advice https://t.co/zSik2TEYhF via @factcheckdotorg 6 days ago BLACK CONSERVATIVE RT @factcheckdotorg: In this video, we explore the existing research on face masks as tools to limit the spread of infectious diseases. htt… 6 days ago Bob Hunchberger Video: The Science Behind Shifting COVID-19 Face Mask Advice https://t.co/C6qGcitUic 1 week ago stopfakenews In this video, we explore the existing research on face masks as tools to limit the spread of infectious diseases a… https://t.co/rmB84yjti0 1 week ago noalternativefacts Video: The Science Behind Shifting COVID-19 Face Mask Advice https://t.co/r0uCQQo2rH #FactCheck #AlternativeFacts 1 week ago Lanier County Network Video: The Science Behind Shifting COVID-19 Face Mask Advice - https://t.co/zuzBTEyF6B https://t.co/GqieQZ0Ql8 1 week ago