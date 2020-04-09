Mad magazine illustrator Mort Drucker dies at 91 Thursday, 9 April 2020 ( 39 minutes ago )

NEW YORK (AP) — Mort Drucker, the Mad Magazine cartoonist who for decades lovingly spoofed politicians, celebrities and popular culture, died Thursday at 91. Drucker’s daughter, Laurie Bachner, told The Associated Press that he fell ill last week, having difficulty walking and developing breathing problems. She did not give a specific cause of death and […] 👓 View full article

