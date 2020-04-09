Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Coronavirus: China asks Switzerland to ramp up production of key component for ventilators

Coronavirus: China asks Switzerland to ramp up production of key component for ventilators

FOXNews.com Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
China has asked Switzerland to ramp up its production of key components for ventilators after Beijing producers complained they were struggling to keep up with global demand. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: China exports ventilators and masks crucial in coronavirus fight

China exports ventilators and masks crucial in coronavirus fight 02:40

 As hospitals across the world run out of protective gear against COVID-19, China ramps up medical supplies production.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

kircher_r

Ron Kircher Coronavirus: China asks Switzerland to ramp up production of key component for ventilators https://t.co/jBiHPnvzMw #FoxNews 1 week ago

DeltaFo33823525

Delta Fox Coronavirus: China asks Switzerland to ramp up production of key component for ventilators… https://t.co/hCvKsRqiIR 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.