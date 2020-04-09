Boris Johnson out of ICU amid coronavirus battle, in 'good spirits,' spokesman says
Boris Johnson has been moved out of intensive care unit in a London hospital where he has battled coronavirus, a spokesman for the prime minister said Thursday.
Boris Johnson’s condition is “improving” and he is now “sitting up in bed” after spending three nights in intensive care with coronavirus.
