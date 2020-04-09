Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Boris Johnson out of ICU amid coronavirus battle, in 'good spirits,' spokesman says

Boris Johnson out of ICU amid coronavirus battle, in 'good spirits,' spokesman says

FOXNews.com Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
Boris Johnson has been moved out of intensive care unit in a London hospital where he has battled coronavirus, a spokesman for the prime minister said Thursday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Boris Johnson spends a third night in ICU

Boris Johnson spends a third night in ICU 00:36

 Boris Johnson’s condition is “improving” and he is now “sitting up in bed” after spending three nights in intensive care with coronavirus.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ryanjc_12

🌹 Boris Johnson Leaves Intensive Care Amid Treatment For COVID-19 : Coronavirus Live Updates https://t.co/eQOjQ3alLk 4 seconds ago

above_the_chaos

David, The freedom loving American. 🇺🇸🇮🇱 RT @catturd2: Great news ... Boris Johnson out of ICU amid coronavirus battle, in 'good spirits,' spokesman says. 1 minute ago

ABDavid8

ABDavid RT @DrJacobsRad: Good news! #COVID19 #Boris https://t.co/SHZ35prVzO 3 minutes ago

StormyPatriot22

Stormy Patriot RT @SHICAGroup: Boris Johnson out of ICU amid coronavirus battle, in 'good spirits,' spokesman says #Brexit https://t.co/PNgR3Jrlah 5 minutes ago

TransformNow2Q

AHappyWorldComing ❤️🌎🌟✝️🌟💞🌟🐸 RT @Rparkerscience: Praise the Lord!!🙏🙏 Boris Johnson out of ICU amid coronavirus battle, in 'good spirits,' spokesman says https://t.co/V… 5 minutes ago

dwightyoakamfan

Stephanie - China Lied People Died Boris Johnson out of ICU amid coronavirus battle, in 'good spirits,' spokesman says https://t.co/ElMcJpzFy7… https://t.co/mAv8is9XH0 6 minutes ago

stockhunterOTC

stockhunterOTC Boris Johnson out of ICU amid coronavirus battle, in 'good spirits,' spokesman says https://t.co/8pYzoPkhUg #FoxNews 6 minutes ago

Liquidus2James

Our President Trump Aquitted Forever #VoterID RT @BBoopsieUSA: Yay! Glad to hear he’s doing better! ❤️🇺🇸🙋🏻‍♀️🥰👇❤️🇺🇸🥰👇❤️ Boris Johnson out of ICU amid c… 6 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.