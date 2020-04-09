IMF head sees worst economic downturn since Great Depression

Thursday, 9 April 2020 ( 45 minutes ago )

WASHINGTON (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic will push the global economy into the deepest recession since the Great Depression, with the world's poorest countries suffering the most, the head of the International Monetary Fund said Thursday. "We anticipate the worst economic fallout since the Great Depression," IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said Thursday in remarks


