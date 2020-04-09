Global  

IMF head sees worst economic downturn since Great Depression

Seattle Times Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic will push the global economy into the deepest recession since the Great Depression, with the world’s poorest countries suffering the most, the head of the International Monetary Fund said Thursday. “We anticipate the worst economic fallout since the Great Depression,” IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said Thursday in remarks […]
News video: IMF: coronavirus pandemic will cause worst economic slump since Great Depression

IMF: coronavirus pandemic will cause worst economic slump since Great Depression 01:47

 IMF: coronavirus pandemic will cause worst economic slump since Great Depression

