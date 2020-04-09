Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Golf Star Paige Spiranac Shows off Trick Shots with Unique New Putting Technique

Golf Star Paige Spiranac Shows off Trick Shots with Unique New Putting Technique

eBaums World Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
Golf Star Paige Spiranac Shows off Trick Shots with Unique New Putting TechniqueFormer pro-golfer Paige Spiranac has been getting creative with her putting technique while currently holed up in self-isolation.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DrRobertNFord

Robert Ford Golf "Star" Paige Spiranac make some thing so that she gets attention https://t.co/ZhvU0WD3QM never seen a girl named Paige who wasn't hot 4 days ago

asanjanarahi

Anjana Rahi Despite being confined to home, 27-year-old former pro #golfer Paige Spiranac is practicing some longer-range swing… https://t.co/o5arOHGu0r 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.