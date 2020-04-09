Global  

Chad's army says 52 soldiers, 1,000 Boko Haram fighters killed in operation

Reuters Thursday, 9 April 2020
Chad's army said on Thursday it had killed as many as 1,000 Boko Haram fighters and lost 52 of its own soldiers in a 10-day old operation that followed the jihadist group's deadliest-ever attack on national forces.
