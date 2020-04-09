April 15 will mark the first anniversary of the fire that ripped through the cathedral. The Paris archbishop says he wants to send a "message of hope" through a small Good Friday service.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Shastina Free RT @NPR: As the first anniversary of the Notre Dame fire nears, the archbishop of Paris says he wants to send a "message of hope" by holdin… 9 minutes ago Becky Gould #25thAmendmentNow RT @ElBeardsley: Nearing Anniversary Of Devastating Fire, Notre Dame To Host A Good Friday Service : Coronavirus Live Updates https://t.c… 2 hours ago David Lee Cullen Nearing Anniversary Of Devastating Paris Fire, Notre Dame To Host A Good Friday Service https://t.co/QYWOCzxoCg 2 hours ago movaly1 RT @NPRHealth: Nearing Anniversary Of Devastating Fire, Notre Dame To Host A Good Friday Service https://t.co/0QxOQuqeAJ 2 hours ago