Nearing Anniversary Of Devastating Fire, Notre Dame To Host A Good Friday Service

NPR Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
April 15 will mark the first anniversary of the fire that ripped through the cathedral. The Paris archbishop says he wants to send a "message of hope" through a small Good Friday service.
