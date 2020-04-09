Global  

Civil rights pioneer and face of gay marriage dies at 95

Seattle Times Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Gay rights pioneer Phyllis Lyon, who with her longtime partner was among the first same-sex couples to marry in California when it became legal to do so in 2008, has died at her San Francisco home. She was 95. Lyon lived her life with “joy and wonder,” said Kate Kendall, a […]
