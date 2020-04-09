Judge orders Chicago jail to do more to halt spread of virus

Thursday, 9 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

CHICAGO (AP) — A federal judge in Chicago Thursday ordered one of the nation's largest jails to take prompt action to stem the potentially catastrophic spread of the coronavirus, including by ensuring that its more than 4,000 detainees have access to adequate soap and sanitizer. U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly also mandated that Chicago's Cook […]


