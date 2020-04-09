INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis police officer was shot and killed Thursday while responding to a domestic violence call, authorities said. Officer Breann Leath, 24, died at Eskanazi Hospital, Chief Randal Taylor said. “Officer Leath turned toward the danger,” Mayor Joe Hogsett said at a news conference outside the hopital. “… Officer Leath made the […]

You Might Like

Tweets about this WFFT FOX 55 Fort Wayne An #Indianapolis police officer was shot and killed Thursday while responding to a domestic violence call, authorit… https://t.co/01FWEsupC8 3 minutes ago Nizreen 🎤🇿🇦 RT @JohnMichaelH: 🙏🏾 Prayers for her Son & the Family of IMPD Patrol Officer Breann Leath, 24. Indianapolis resident Breann was also a memb… 14 minutes ago John Michael Howcott 🙏🏾 Prayers for her Son & the Family of IMPD Patrol Officer Breann Leath, 24. Indianapolis resident Breann was also… https://t.co/WR97rQterK 18 minutes ago Izzy Bernays "Indianapolis Officer Fatally Shot on Domestic Violence Call" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/4KaaOcKD3V 22 minutes ago Star World Indianapolis officer fatally shot on domestic violence call https://t.co/wB5JRJfTkU 23 minutes ago Uncle Slowby I hate this stuff..... Indianapolis police officer f… https://t.co/732SVr3lN4 24 minutes ago Jamie Indianapolis police officer fatally shot responding to a domestic violence call. https://t.co/6yDTozi3ZY 33 minutes ago WFYI News An Indianapolis police officer was fatally shot Thursday afternoon responding to a domestic violence call. https://t.co/giqLTL2fxQ 47 minutes ago