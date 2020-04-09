Essential Workers Can Return To Work After Potential COVID-19 Exposure Thursday, 9 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Watch VideoEssential workers who have been potentially exposed to COVID-19 and are asymptomatic can go back to work under new CDC guidelines.



Dr. Robert R. Redfield, the director of the CDC, said: "One of the critical things we can do is keep our workforce working."



The new guidelines recommend employee temperature... Watch VideoEssential workers who have been potentially exposed to COVID-19 and are asymptomatic can go back to work under new CDC guidelines.Dr. Robert R. Redfield, the director of the CDC, said: "One of the critical things we can do is keep our workforce working."The new guidelines recommend employee temperature 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Shan🇺🇸🇺🇸 RT @MikayesFiona: If any of you whining about Trump being so easily conned were paying attention - he already gave a green light to the FIR… 1 minute ago Chris Golden RT @npratc: The White House and the CDC announced new guidelines on Wednesday for critical essential workers who may have been exposed to t… 3 minutes ago Daily Tucsonan Essential workers exposed to coronavirus can return to work if showing no symptoms, CDC says - USA TODAY… https://t.co/YAtO1Byjwn 5 minutes ago Big Haus RT @BonginoReport: CDC guidance says some essential workers exposed to coronavirus can return to work https://t.co/aOQKVZskmd 16 minutes ago All Things Considered The White House and the CDC announced new guidelines on Wednesday for critical essential workers who may have been… https://t.co/qZz5bUkLus 33 minutes ago lainie ‘CDC announced Weds that essential employees, such as health care and food supply workers, who have been within 6’… https://t.co/LYTlKY6FQB 40 minutes ago ABORIGINA ROBINSON RT @NBCMontana: The Trump administration issued new guidelines to make it easier for essential workers who have been exposed to COVID-19 to… 41 minutes ago jedward02 RT @ClareMLopez: How will we ever know? Fauci says up to half of everyone exposed to coronavirus never show symptoms - only antibody tests… 44 minutes ago