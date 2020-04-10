COVID-19 And School Closures: Why Education Sector Needs Protecting – Analysis

Friday, 10 April 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Around 90 percent of the world’s students are currently out of school as a result of the global pandemic. How prepared are we to face the fallout of having schools closed for this long?



By Tamara Nair*



Schools are where socialisation is encouraged and rightfully so. They are microcosms of the societies within which... 👓 View full article

