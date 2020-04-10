Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Kim Jong-un > North Korea's Kim Jong Un oversees military drill ahead of national assembly meeting

North Korea's Kim Jong Un oversees military drill ahead of national assembly meeting

Reuters Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw another military drill, state media reported Friday, ahead of a meeting of the country's rubber-stamp parliament, which is going ahead despite the coronavirus pandemic.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

During Global Pandemic, North Korea Fires Off Ballistic Missile Into The Sea [Video]

During Global Pandemic, North Korea Fires Off Ballistic Missile Into The Sea

The South Korean government says North Korea fired at least one unidentified projectile into the ocean off its east coast on Sunday. According to Reuters, Japan’s Ministry of Defense reporting that..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:37Published
Coronavirus Pandemic - Flu movie [Video]

Coronavirus Pandemic - Flu movie

The FLU movie - Coronavirus Pandemic in Korea - Plot synopsis: A virus is unleashed on an unsuspecting public in the intense pandemic disaster thriller movie FLU. It all starts when a human trafficker..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:32Published

Recent related news from verified sources

North Korea's Kim Jong Un oversees military drill

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw another military drill, state media reported Friday, ahead of a meeting of the country’s rubber-stamp parliament, which...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •WorldNewsNewsy

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.