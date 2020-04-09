Mainland China reports 42 new coronavirus cases vs 63 day earlier Thursday, 9 April 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Mainland China reported on Friday 42 new coronavirus cases, including 38 cases involving travelers from overseas, down from 63 cases a day earlier. 👓 View full article

Credit: Reuters Studio - Published 1 week ago No new deaths for China, Wuhan lockdown easing 01:25 Mainland China saw no new deaths for the first time on Tuesday, and reported a drop in new coronavirus cases after closing its borders to virtually all foreigners to curb imported infections. Lauren Anthony reports.

