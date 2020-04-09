Global  

Mainland China reports 42 new coronavirus cases vs 63 day earlier

Reuters Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
Mainland China reported on Friday 42 new coronavirus cases, including 38 cases involving travelers from overseas, down from 63 cases a day earlier.
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: No new deaths for China, Wuhan lockdown easing

No new deaths for China, Wuhan lockdown easing 01:25

 Mainland China saw no new deaths for the first time on Tuesday, and reported a drop in new coronavirus cases after closing its borders to virtually all foreigners to curb imported infections. Lauren Anthony reports.

