Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > EU Finance Ministers Reach $590 Billion Coronavirus Rescue Deal

EU Finance Ministers Reach $590 Billion Coronavirus Rescue Deal

NPR Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
The key feature a bailout fund that would make about $261 billion available for indebted countries. The funds must be used for health care, cure and prevention costs associated with COVID-19.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GreenBayWiscon

Green Bay Wisconsin EU Finance Ministers Reach $590 Billion Coronavirus Rescue Deal  NPRView Full Coverage on Google News https://t.co/NyjARaUUnu 3 minutes ago

WilmaMcewan1

Wilma Mcewan RT @CherylMorrisW: #EU 🇪🇺 Finance Ministers Reach $590 Billion #Coronavirus Rescue Deal https://t.co/MqNsD34qBh 4 minutes ago

daisydew123

Daisy Dew RT @NPR: The EU's finance ministers have reached a deal on a $590 billion rescue plan to support the continent's coronavirus-stricken econo… 17 minutes ago

iScrew

TheAgeOfBananas EU announces 500 billion #COVIDー19 economic rescue deal https://t.co/S8EfuUZXaE 28 minutes ago

AlbanyGeorgiaa

Albany Georgia EU Finance Ministers Reach $590 Billion Coronavirus Rescue Deal - NPR: EU Finance Ministers Reach $590 Billion Coro… https://t.co/xZPTeCfItI 31 minutes ago

CherylMorrisW

📚 Cheryl 🐾 #EU 🇪🇺 Finance Ministers Reach $590 Billion #Coronavirus Rescue Deal https://t.co/MqNsD34qBh 34 minutes ago

Edourdoo

Eddie Du EU Finance Ministers Reach $590 Billion Coronavirus Rescue Deal - NPR https://t.co/N7pfs1XbpH 57 minutes ago

WhosoeverWill1

LIVINGSTRONGTV.COM EU Finance Ministers Reach $590 Billion Coronavirus Rescue Deal - NPR - EU Finance Ministers Reach $590 Billion Co… https://t.co/PvxdB6kaRl 59 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.