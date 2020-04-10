coronavirus covid-19 UK PM Boris Johnson leaves intensive care, remains under observation
Friday, 10 April 2020 () Prime Minister Boris Johnson left intensive care on Thursday evening as he continues to recover from COVID-19, but he remains under close observation in hospital, his office said on Thursday.
Boris Johnson remains in intensive care with Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab standing in for him. Despite the massive population in China and coronavirus originating there, crowds flocked to popular sites over their holiday weekend when lockdown measures were lifted. Irish prime minister Leo Varadkar...
