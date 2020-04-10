coronavirus covid-19 UK PM Boris Johnson leaves intensive care, remains under observation

Global  

UK PM Boris Johnson leaves intensive care, remains under observation

Zee News Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
Prime Minister Boris Johnson left intensive care on Thursday evening as he continues to recover from COVID-19, but he remains under close observation in hospital, his office said on Thursday.
