Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
• World •
Americas
U.S.
Europe
U.K.
Asia-Pacific
India
Australia
Africa
Middle East
One News Page
>
World News
>
US records 1,783 virus deaths in past 24 hours: Johns Hopkins
COVID-19
Coronavirus Outbreak –
Latest Media Coverage
US records 1,783 virus deaths in past 24 hours: Johns Hopkins
Friday, 10 April 2020 (
1 hour ago
)
The total number of US fatalities linked to the virus now stands at 16,478.
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
2 days ago
COVID-19: 828 people die in England in past 24 hours
04:33
The death toll in the United Kingdom continues to surge, with figures just released confirming that 828 people have died in England alone in the past 24 hours from COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.
You Might Like
Tweets about this
In the News
OPEC
Coronavirus disease 2019
Boris Johnson
Donald Trump
Saudi Arabia
South Korea
Federal Reserve
Easter
European Union
Italy
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
UFC 249
Mad Magazine
Great Depression
Tiger King
Colin Kaepernick
Justin Timberlake
WORTH WATCHING
Saudi, Russia agree to record oil cut
England's Coronavirus Hospital Deaths Climb To 7,248
The Trump Administration Cutting Federal Resources For Coronavirus Testing
Coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia could reach 200,000: Minister
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020
One News Page
Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us
|
Contact us
|
Disclaimer
|
Press Room
|
Terms & Conditions | Content Accreditation
RSS
|
News for my Website
|
Free news search widget
|
In the News
|
DMCA / Content Removal
|
Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing?
Send us your feedback
|
LIKE us on Facebook
FOLLOW us on Twitter
•
FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News
®
is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.