US records 1,783 virus deaths in past 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

Khaleej Times Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
The total number of US fatalities linked to the virus now stands at 16,478.
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: COVID-19: 828 people die in England in past 24 hours

COVID-19: 828 people die in England in past 24 hours 04:33

 The death toll in the United Kingdom continues to surge, with figures just released confirming that 828 people have died in England alone in the past 24 hours from COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

