UK joins U.S., UN in supporting Saudi-led ceasefire in Yemen amid virus outbreak

Reuters India Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
British foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Thursday that the United Kingdom supported the Saudi-led ceasefire in Yemen that went into effect on Thursday amid the coronavirus outbreak and has raised hope for an end to the five-year-old war.
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Saudi Arabia Declares Ceasefire in Yemen Due to COVID-19

Saudi Arabia Declares Ceasefire in Yemen Due to COVID-19 00:58

 Saudi Arabia Declares Ceasefire in Yemen Due to COVID-19 The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen announced the two-week ceasefire on Thursday. Coalition spokesman Col Turki al-Malki said the decision was made to “support the efforts towards combating the spread of [the] Covid-19 pandemic.” The...

