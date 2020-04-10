UK joins U.S., UN in supporting Saudi-led ceasefire in Yemen amid virus outbreak

British foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Thursday that the United Kingdom supported the Saudi-led ceasefire in Yemen that went into effect on Thursday amid the coronavirus outbreak and has raised hope for an end to the five-year-old war.



Recent related videos from verified sources Yemen confirms first coronavirus case, braces for outbreak



Confirmation of first infection in war-torn Yemen comes after start of unilateral ceasefire partly to halt virus spread. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:22 Published 1 week ago Yemen's Houthis to not 'stop fighting' after ceasefire



Statement comes after Saudi-UAE coalition announced two-week unilateral ceasefire to prevent coronavirus outbreak. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 04:02 Published 1 week ago

Recent related news from verified sources UK joins U.S., U.N. in supporting Saudi-led ceasefire in Yemen amid virus outbreak British foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Thursday that the United Kingdom supported the Saudi-led ceasefire in Yemen that went into effect on Thursday amid...

Reuters 1 week ago



Saudi Arabia declares ceasefire in Yemen over coronavirus (CNN)The Saudi-led coalition fighting Houthi rebels in Yemen has declared a two-week ceasefire in a bid to stem the spread of the coronavirus in the war-torn...

WorldNews 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this