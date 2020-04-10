UK joins U.S., UN in supporting Saudi-led ceasefire in Yemen amid virus outbreak
Friday, 10 April 2020 () British foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Thursday that the United Kingdom supported the Saudi-led ceasefire in Yemen that went into effect on Thursday amid the coronavirus outbreak and has raised hope for an end to the five-year-old war.
