Coronavirus India lockdown Day 17 updates | Over 6,600 infected as death toll mounts to 228

Pinank (scorpion ) RT @ZeeNewsEnglish: 149 arrested across Noida and Greater Noida for allegedly defying #COVID19 lockdown on April 9; the number of people ar… 40 seconds ago

Lock Down Not Vacation! Murali Krishnan RT @56perumal: UK PM Boris Johnson out of intensive care as his condition improves https://t.co/r5yzZyRs94 via @indiatoday 1 minute ago

CoronaVirus #Coronavirus LIVE updates: India cases soar to 6,725; death toll hits 226 https://t.co/GUcW7KvXRn 4 minutes ago

Chowkidar Perumal pillai DHFL promoter Kapil Wadhawan, 22 others have been detained by local police https://t.co/r5yzZyRs94 via @indiatoday 6 minutes ago

Dhruv Patel RT @BloombergQuint: Gujarat has the highest #COVIDー19 mortality rate at 8.94% compared to other Indian states. For all #CoronavirusOutbrea… 6 minutes ago

Chowkidar Perumal pillai No lockdowns for mighty and rich in Maharashtra: Ex-CM Devendra Fadnavis https://t.co/r5yzZyRs94 via @indiatoday 6 minutes ago

Chowkidar Perumal pillai Will conduct inquiry to find out how 23 members of Wadhwan family travelled to Mahabaleshwar: Maharashtra home min… https://t.co/m7n4cnn8SI 7 minutes ago