Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Pope guides locked-down world through virtual Easter

Pope guides locked-down world through virtual Easter

Hindu Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
The Vatican has been closed to visitors for a month and the 83-year-old pontiff -- beloved for breaking stuffy customs and mingling with the people -- has complained of feeling "caged".
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published
News video: Pope's Easter message calls for 'solidarity'

Pope's Easter message calls for 'solidarity' 03:57

 The Pope called for solidarity across the world to confront the 'epochal challenge' posed by coranavirus in a virtual Easter mass.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.