China says Taiwan attacks on WHO are 'venomous', aimed at independence

China has accused Taiwan of "venomously" attacking the World Health Organization (WHO), seeking independence and conniving with internet users to spread racist comments, after the agency's chief said racist slurs against him had come from the island.

