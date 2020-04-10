Global  

On Holy Thursday, pope hails front-line 'saints' helping virus victims

Reuters India Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
Pope Francis presided at a scaled-down Holy Thursday Mass in an empty St. Peter's Basilica, praising ordinary doctors, nurses and priests who risk their lives helping coronavirus victims as "the saints next door".
