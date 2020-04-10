Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Chad's army says 52 soldiers, 1,000 Boko Haram fighters killed in operation

Chad's army says 52 soldiers, 1,000 Boko Haram fighters killed in operation

Reuters India Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
Chad's army said on Thursday it had killed as many as 1,000 Boko Haram fighters and lost 52 of its own soldiers in a 10-day old operation that followed the jihadist group's deadliest-ever attack on national forces.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Nepal_News_En

Nepal News English THT: Chad’s army says 52 soldiers, 1,000 Boko Haram fighters killed in operation - https://t.co/kvnlG48XDT 2 hours ago

uclemento

Clement UWIRINGIYIM RT @ReutersAfrica: Chad's army says 52 soldiers, 1,000 Boko Haram fighters killed in... https://t.co/O17k6pNEc9 3 hours ago

juliewa43117224

julie watson -Lover of mil/pol thrillers! RT @RCDefense: Chad's army says 52 soldiers, 1,000 Boko Haram fighters killed in operation https://t.co/6dsCR61tOE 6 hours ago

MKhaoS_86

Matt~WASH YOUR HANDS FOLKS~ Recorded #COVID19 cases are starting to rise in #Africa, so I'll be curious to see what effect(if any at all) it wi… https://t.co/CVlYGNPkvO 7 hours ago

ItsAStrangeOld1

It's A Strange Old World RT @Apex_WW: Chad’s army said on Thursday it had killed as many as 1,000 Boko Haram fighters and lost 52 of its own soldiers in a 10-day ol… 9 hours ago

RCDefense

RealClearDefense Chad's army says 52 soldiers, 1,000 Boko Haram fighters killed in operation https://t.co/6dsCR61tOE 9 hours ago

wagoooni

Mohammed Awall Inusah🇬🇭 #Chad: The army says it has killed over 1000 #BokoHaram insurgents in its recent operation against the Jihadist gro… https://t.co/ri46jPxwfq 10 hours ago

clarinetwoman2

michal beit halachmi 🔥 Chad's army says 52 soldiers, 1,000 Boko Haram fighters killed in operation https://t.co/oBcXZtxsgj 10 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.