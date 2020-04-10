Global  

COVID-19: UK announces 12 additional flights to evacuate stranded nationals from India

Mid-Day Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
The United Kingdom on Friday announced 12 additional charter flights to evacuate its nationals who are stranded in India amid travel restrictions owing to the coronavirus crisis. The announcement was made by the British High Commission. The additional flights' announcement comes days after UK High Commission said that seven...
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Virgin Atlantic repatriation flight from Mumbai touches down at Heathrow Airport

Virgin Atlantic repatriation flight from Mumbai touches down at Heathrow Airport 01:53

 Virgin Atlantic flight VS355 arrives at London Heathrow, carrying the first UK nationals from India’s capital city, Mumbai, back to the UK. It is among the first of the UK government repatriation flights, in partnership with Virgin Atlantic, that will arrive over the next week. In total they’re...

