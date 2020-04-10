Global  

News24.com | Ramaphosa to attend Easter Friday church service - virtually

News24 Friday, 10 April 2020
A day after announcing that the national lockdown would be extended for a further two weeks, President Cyril Ramphosa will be attending an Good Friday liturgy led by the Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town His Grace Thabo Makgoba
