News24.com | WATCH LIVE | President to deliver Easter message during virtual Good Friday liturgy

Friday, 10 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on join an online Good Friday liturgy led by the Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town, Thabo Makgoba. He is expected to deliver an Easter message at the conclusion of the assembly. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: Reuters Studio - Published 4 hours ago Philippines devotees self-flagellate and pray on Good Friday 00:46 Catholic devotees flagellated themselves and prayed outside of closed churches in Manila on early on Friday as part of their annual penitence for Lent.