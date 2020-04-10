Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Coronavirus: Sweden rejects Trump's claim country is 'suffering' due to its refusal to lockdown

Coronavirus: Sweden rejects Trump's claim country is 'suffering' due to its refusal to lockdown

Independent Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
'Some countries seem to think that we aren't doing anything, but we're doing a lot of things that suit Sweden,' says foreign minister
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

felixabt

Felix Abt Sweden rejects Trump's criticism who doesn't seem to understand the concept of herd-immunity.… https://t.co/AlJ3lRRTri 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.